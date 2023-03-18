Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at TBA on March 18.
The Bears enter this contest following a 74-63 loss to Iowa State on Friday.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- On November 26, the Bears captured their best win of the season, a 75-70 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (131st in college basketball).
- Baylor's offense has been less effective in Big 12 matchups this year, averaging 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72 PPG.
- The Bears are putting up 73.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 70 points per contest.
- Baylor allows 57.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 67.8 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 72 they've racked up over the course of this year.
