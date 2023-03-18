The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-5.5) 132.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • Cougars games have gone over the point total 15 out of 35 times this season.
  • Auburn has compiled a 16-16-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Houston is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 79th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.

