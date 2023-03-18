Houston vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132.5
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- Cougars games have gone over the point total 15 out of 35 times this season.
- Auburn has compiled a 16-16-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Houston is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 79th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.
