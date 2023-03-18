Houston vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games have hit the over.
- Auburn has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- A total of 20 Tigers games this year have gone over the point total.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Houston is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (third-best).
- The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +450, Houston has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.
