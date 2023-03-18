The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has compiled an 18-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Auburn has compiled a 16-16-1 record against the spread this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total 20 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +475

+475 Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (third-best).

The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +475, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 17.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.