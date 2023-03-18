The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars against the Auburn Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Houston's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Houston defeated Northern Kentucky 63-52. With 16 points, Jarace Walker was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads his squad in both points (16.7) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts registers a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 10.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.7% from the floor.

Jamal Shead leads his team in assists per game (5.4), and also averages 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker puts up 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Tramon Mark is putting up 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)