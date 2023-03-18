The No. 1 seed from the Midwest Region bracket, the Houston Cougars (32-3), face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Houston has been installed as a 5.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 7:10 PM on TBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 131.5.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have gone 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Houston has a record of 24-3, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Auburn's ATS record is 16-14-0 this year.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 9-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Four of Cougars' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have hit the over six times.

The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers give up (67.3).

Houston has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 25-0 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow.

Auburn has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

