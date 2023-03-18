The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM on TBS. The over/under is set at 132.5 for the matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars' ATS record is 16-16-0 this season.

Houston has a record of 24-3, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cougars have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Auburn has a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 17 53.1% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 19 63.3% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 9-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

The Cougars have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Auburn has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Tigers have gone over the total six times.

The Cougars record 74.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.3 the Tigers give up.

Houston is 14-8 against the spread and 25-0 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Tigers score 16.6 more points per game (73) than the Cougars allow (56.4).

Auburn has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.