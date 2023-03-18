The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, beginning at 7:10 PM. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 27 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

So far this season, Auburn has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 17 53.1% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 19 63.3% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 9-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Cougars' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Auburn has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Tigers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Cougars put up 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers give up (67.3).

Houston has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 25-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.3 points.

The Tigers' 73 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Auburn has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.