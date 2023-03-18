The No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) on Saturday. This 8-9 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 13-4 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Oklahoma State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.

The 75.8 points per game the Cowgirls record are 12.0 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).

Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Miami (FL) is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (44.2%).

The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.

Oklahoma State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Oklahoma L 80-71 Gallagher-Iba Arena 3/10/2023 West Virginia W 62-61 Municipal Auditorium 3/11/2023 Texas L 64-57 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 Miami (FL) - Assembly Hall

Miami (FL) Schedule