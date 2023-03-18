Texas vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 7:45 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Texas (-5.5)
|139.5
|-230
|+195
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas is 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- Longhorns games have gone over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Penn State is 22-11-1 ATS this year.
- Nittany Lions games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Texas is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1300.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.
