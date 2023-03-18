The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Texas has compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
  • Penn State has covered 22 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Nittany Lions' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1200. Among all teams in the country, that is the 74th-biggest change.
  • Texas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

