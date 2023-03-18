The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Penn State has covered 22 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

In the Nittany Lions' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1200. Among all teams in the country, that is the 74th-biggest change.

Texas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

