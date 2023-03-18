The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is 139.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -5.5 139.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 19 of 33 games this season.
  • Texas has an average point total of 145.1 in its matchups this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Longhorns are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Texas has won 19 out of the 22 games, or 86.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9
Penn State 17 53.1% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
  • The Longhorns put up 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • When Texas scores more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0
Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State
17-1 Home Record 13-4
4-6 Away Record 4-7
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

