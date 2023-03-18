The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are favored by 5.5 points against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-10 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 139.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points 19 times.

Texas has an average point total of 145.1 in its contests this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

This season, Texas has won 19 out of the 22 games, or 86.4%, in which it has been favored.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 17 53.1% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Longhorns average 9.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

Texas has a 12-14 record against the spread and a 22-6 record overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

