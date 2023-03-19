The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) on Sunday at 7:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Creighton Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-1.5) 145.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-1) 146 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Baylor (-1) 145.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Baylor is 17-15-1 ATS this season.
  • A total of 17 out of the Bears' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Creighton has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it 12th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
  • The Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

