The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) and the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton is 15-17-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, 13 out of the Bluejays' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Baylor is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (12th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 77th-biggest change.

With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

