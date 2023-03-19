Sunday's contest between the Baylor Bears (23-10) and Creighton Bluejays (22-12) going head to head at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:10 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Baylor. The over/under has been set at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -120, Creighton +100

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Baylor has gone 17-14-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 14-15-0. The Bears have hit the over in 17 games, while Bluejays games have gone over 12 times. The teams score 153.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (54th in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per outing (167th in college basketball).

Baylor records 30.1 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 29 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Baylor makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (36th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 32%.

The Bears average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and give up 90.9 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Baylor and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.9 per game (187th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (103rd in college basketball action).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +278 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (127th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, 40th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.

Creighton hits 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces (353rd in college basketball).

