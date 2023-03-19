Top Baylor Players to Watch vs. Creighton - Second Round
Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Baylor Bears and the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena at 7:10 PM ET features the Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Baylor's Last Game
In its most recent game, Baylor topped UCSB on Friday, 74-56. Flagler scored a team-high 18 points (and contributed five assists and one rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|LJ Cryer
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Lohner
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baylor Players to Watch
Keyonte George leads the Bears at 15.6 points per contest, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Jalen Bridges paces the Bears at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.2 points.
LJ Cryer is posting 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
Flo Thamba puts up 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.6
|2.5
|4.2
|1
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|10.5
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.9
|1.4
|LJ Cryer
|14.9
|1.9
|2
|0.3
|0
|3
|Keyonte George
|10.3
|3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.3
|5.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
