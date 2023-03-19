How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 7:10 PM.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.
- Baylor has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Bears are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 40th.
- The Bears put up 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bluejays allow (68.3).
- When Baylor puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 17-6.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor is averaging 82.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears are giving up 66.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Baylor has fared better when playing at home this season, making 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|W 74-56
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
