A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM on TBS. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Baylor -1.5 145.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bears' ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.
  • This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.
  • Creighton is 14-15-0 ATS this year.
  • This year, the Bluejays have won three of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Creighton has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Baylor 18 58.1% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3
Creighton 13 44.8% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Baylor has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bears have hit the over five times.
  • Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
  • The 77.1 points per game the Bears score are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (68.3).
  • Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • The Bluejays score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow (69.8).
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0
Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton
14-3 Home Record 13-2
5-5 Away Record 5-6
10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0
82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3
71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5
8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0
6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

