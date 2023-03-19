The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) take to the court against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena. Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 146.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 146.5 points 17 times.

The average total in Baylor's outings this year is 146.9, 0.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Baylor has been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Baylor.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 17 54.8% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 12 41.4% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bears have gone over the total five times.

The 77.1 points per game the Bears record are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (68.3).

Baylor has a 15-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

