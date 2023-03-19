The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles against the Michigan State Spartans at 5:15 PM ET. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Spartans' A.J Hoggard are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette was victorious in its previous game versus Vermont, 78-61, on Friday. Kam Jones starred with 19 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Michigan State's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Michigan State topped USC 72-62. With 17 points, Joey Hauser was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17 8 1 0 0 4 Jaden 12 6 0 3 0 1 Tyson Walker 12 3 4 1 0 0

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jones is tops on his squad in both points (15.1) and assists (2) per game, and also puts up 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Joplin is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard is the Spartans' top assist man (6 per game), and he puts up 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. His assist average ranks him 10th in the country.

Hauser is the Spartans' top rebounder (7 per game), and he puts up 14.3 points and 1.9 assists.

Tyson Walker is the Spartans' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he delivers 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Jaden gets the Spartans 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko gets the Spartans 5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Kolek 17.2 4.2 7.2 1.9 0.1 1.6 Oso Ighodaro 11.5 6.2 3.4 0.5 1.1 0 Kam Jones 14.6 3.9 2.1 1.3 0.1 2.9 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 10.8 4.8 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.1 Stevie Mitchell 7.7 3.2 0.8 2.4 0.2 0.5

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)