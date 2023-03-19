Sunday's 4:00 PM ET matchup between the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) at UNT Coliseum features the Mean Green's Abou Ousmane as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch North Texas vs. Sam Houston

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+ | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Texas' Last Game

North Texas won its previous game against Alcorn State, 69-53, on Wednesday. Tylor Perry led the way with 21 points, plus six rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tylor Perry 21 6 2 0 0 4 Kai Huntsberry 10 8 5 1 0 2 Aaron Scott 8 7 2 2 1 0

North Texas Players to Watch

Ousmane leads the Mean Green at 6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 11.1 points.

Perry puts up a team-high 16.9 points per game. He is also posting 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 42.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kai Huntsberry paces the Mean Green at 3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 12.1 points.

Aaron Scott is averaging 6.9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Rubin Jones averages 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

North Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)