The Houston Rockets (18-52) host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) after winning three straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Rockets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5)

Pelicans (- 5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Rockets this season, sporting an ATS record of 31-38-1, compared to the 28-38-4 mark of the Rockets.

New Orleans (8-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (47.1%) than Houston (23-29-3) does as a 5+-point underdog (41.8%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it better (50% of the time) than Houston (48.6%).

The Pelicans have a .606 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-13) this season, better than the .242 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (16-50).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston is the second-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (110.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

The Rockets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.6 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Houston takes 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.4% of Houston's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.