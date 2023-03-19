On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Houston Rockets (18-52), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (15th in the NBA).

The Rockets' -541 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this contest.

New Orleans has covered 32 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston has put together a 27-37-6 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Pelicans +25000 +9000 +360

