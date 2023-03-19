On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Houston Rockets (18-52), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-5) 227.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-5.5) 227.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-5) 227.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-5.5) 227.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (15th in the NBA).
  • The Rockets' -541 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
  • The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this contest.
  • New Orleans has covered 32 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Houston has put together a 27-37-6 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Rockets - - -
Pelicans +25000 +9000 +360

