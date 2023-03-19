Alperen Sengun Injury Status - Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Report March 19
The Houston Rockets (18-52) are monitoring just one player on the injury report, Alperen Sengun, ahead of a Sunday, March 19 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) at Toyota Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.
The Rockets beat the Pelicans 114-112 on Friday when they last played. Jalen Green led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the victory for the Rockets, while Brandon Ingram scored 31 points in the loss for the Pelicans.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|Questionable
|Groin
|14.7
|8.8
|3.8
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets score just 3.1 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.5).
- Houston has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- While the Rockets are posting 110.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 114.6 a contest.
- Houston connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 3.9 fewer than its opponents.
- The Rockets score 107.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in league), while giving up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-5.5
|227
