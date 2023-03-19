The Houston Rockets (18-52) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Houston is 10-11 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Rockets score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.

Houston is 13-14 when it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets average 110.3 points per game, 0.1 less than away (110.4). Defensively they concede 114.8 points per game at home, 6.9 less than on the road (121.7).

Houston gives up 114.8 points per game at home, and 121.7 away.

At home the Rockets are picking up 22.2 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (23).

Rockets Injuries