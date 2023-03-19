How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) travel to face the Radford Highlanders (19-14) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.2% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.
- Tarleton State is 13-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Texans are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 141st.
- The Texans' 72 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 64.9 the Highlanders give up.
- Tarleton State is 13-6 when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State averages 80.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 63.6.
- At home, the Texans concede 60.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.3.
- At home, Tarleton State drains 6.3 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (3.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 110-45
|Wisdom Gym
|3/7/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 74-70
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 72-58
|Orleans Arena
|3/19/2023
|Radford
|-
|Ocean Center
