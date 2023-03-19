The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Tarleton State vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Tarleton State vs. Radford Betting Trends

Tarleton State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

So far this season, 12 out of the Texans' 29 games have hit the over.

Radford has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Highlanders games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

