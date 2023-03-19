Sunday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) and the TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Gonzaga squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus TCU. The two teams are expected to go under the 157.5 over/under.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -200, TCU +165

TCU vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 79, TCU 73

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-4.5)



Gonzaga (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Gonzaga has a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 14-18-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 17-14-0 and the Horned Frogs are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 162.5 points per game, five more points than this matchup's total. Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while TCU has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and are allowing 68 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

The 33.3 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 86th in college basketball, 1.6 more than the 31.7 its opponents collect.

TCU makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 30.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.8%.

TCU has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than the 14.7 it forces (32nd in college basketball).

