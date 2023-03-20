Kevin Porter Jr.'s Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 117-107 loss against the Pelicans, Porter tallied 25 points and four assists.

Below, we look at Porter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.7 15.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 6.5 5.8 6.3 PRA 31.5 30 27.2 PR 24.5 24.2 20.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Rockets average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 105.1 possessions per contest.

The Warriors give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

The Warriors concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 32 20 3 4 1 0 2 11/20/2022 35 30 5 6 5 1 2

