The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.

Dallas has a 227.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Dallas' ATS record is 27-43-0 this season.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.

Dallas has a record of 5-14, a 26.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 34 48.6% 116.1 229.9 112.2 225.5 230.8 Mavericks 31 43.7% 113.8 229.9 113.3 225.5 224.0

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total five times.

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (12-24-0). Away, it is .429 (15-19-0).

The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Dallas is 19-17 against the spread and 24-12 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 35-35 27-21 31-39 Mavericks 27-43 10-10 39-32

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Mavericks 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 28-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 19-17 34-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-12 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-25 33-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.