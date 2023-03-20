Kyrie Irving Injury Status - Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report March 20
Find the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (36-35), which currently has four players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) at FedExForum on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Mavericks' last outing on Friday ended in a 111-110 win against the Lakers. Irving scored 38 points in the Mavericks' victory, leading the team.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|27.4
|5.1
|5.6
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Out
|Thigh
|33
|8.6
|8
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|3.3
|1.9
|0.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|14.2
|3.6
|1.8
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: Questionable (Calf), Ja Morant: Out (Reconditioning), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies allow.
- Dallas is 24-12 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
- The Mavericks are posting 115.9 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.8.
- Dallas makes 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.1%.
- The Mavericks average 114.2 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while conceding 113.4 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-5
|227
