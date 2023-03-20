Monday's contest at Ocean Center has the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) squaring off against the Rice Owls (19-15) at 2:30 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 80-74 victory for Southern Utah, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rice vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Rice vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 80, Rice 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-5.2)

Southern Utah (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Southern Utah has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Rice is 13-16-0. The Thunderbirds have a 15-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 19-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Southern Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Rice has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have a +15 scoring differential, putting up 76.9 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allowing 76.4 (334th in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Rice accumulates rank 147th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.4.

Rice makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Rice has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (257th in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 11.4 it forces (225th in college basketball).

