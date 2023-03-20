The Golden State Warriors (36-36) are heavily favored (-10.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -10.5 236.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 22 of 71 outings.

Houston has a 228.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston's ATS record is 30-41-0 this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (23.9%) in those games.

This season, Houston has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 35 48.6% 118.3 228.6 118.1 236.2 233.2 Rockets 22 31% 110.3 228.6 118.1 236.2 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.

This year, Houston is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Warriors allow.

Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 33-39 3-5 41-31 Rockets 30-41 5-14 34-37

Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Rockets 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 23-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 11-4 26-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 8-7 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 16-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-14 17-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-23

