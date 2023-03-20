The Golden State Warriors (36-36) are heavily favored (-10.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -10.5 236.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 22 of 71 outings.
  • Houston has a 228.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Houston's ATS record is 30-41-0 this season.
  • The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (23.9%) in those games.
  • This season, Houston has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.
  • Houston has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 35 48.6% 118.3 228.6 118.1 236.2 233.2
Rockets 22 31% 110.3 228.6 118.1 236.2 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.
  • This year, Houston is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).
  • The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 33-39 3-5 41-31
Rockets 30-41 5-14 34-37

Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Rockets
118.3
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
23-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 11-4
26-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 8-7
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
16-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-14
17-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-23

