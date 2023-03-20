Alperen Sengun Injury Status - Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report March 20
The Houston Rockets (18-53) have three players on the injury report, including Alperen Sengun, in their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (36-36) at Toyota Center on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 117-107 loss to the Pelicans. Jalen Green scored 40 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Rest
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
|Jalen Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|22.0
|3.9
|3.6
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|14.6
|8.8
|3.8
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Warriors give up.
- Houston has put together an 8-7 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
- The Rockets are posting 114.1 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 110.3.
- Houston knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 4.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.4%.
- The Rockets rank 30th in the league averaging 107.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.4 points per 100 possessions.
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-11
|235
