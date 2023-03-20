The Houston Rockets (18-53) have three players on the injury report, including Alperen Sengun, in their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (36-36) at Toyota Center on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 117-107 loss to the Pelicans. Jalen Green scored 40 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Rest 9.1 3.8 2.7 Jalen Green SG Questionable Thigh 22.0 3.9 3.6 Alperen Sengun C Questionable Illness 14.6 8.8 3.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Warriors give up.

Houston has put together an 8-7 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

The Rockets are posting 114.1 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 110.3.

Houston knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 4.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.4%.

The Rockets rank 30th in the league averaging 107.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.4 points per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -11 235

