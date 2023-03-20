How to Watch the Rockets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (36-36) will attempt to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (18-53) on March 20, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Watch Warriors vs. Rockets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Rockets Stats Insights
- Houston is 10-14 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 15th.
- The Rockets average 7.8 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (118.1).
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, Houston is 8-7.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (110.4), but also give up fewer at home (114.8) than on the road (121.7).
- At home, Houston gives up 114.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 121.7.
- This season the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (22 per game) than on the road (23).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alperen Sengun
|Questionable
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.