The Golden State Warriors (36-36) will visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) after losing 11 road games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +15 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (second in the league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in the NBA).

The Rockets are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -551 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

These teams score a combined 228.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 236.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State is 32-38-2 ATS this season.

Houston is 27-38-6 ATS this year.

Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Warriors +1200 +550 -1000

