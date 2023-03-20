Rockets vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Golden State Warriors (36-36) will visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) after losing 11 road games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-10.5)
|236
|-540
|+420
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-10.5)
|236.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-10.5)
|236.5
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Warriors (-9.5)
|237.5
|-575
|+440
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a +15 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (second in the league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in the NBA).
- The Rockets are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -551 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
- These teams score a combined 228.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 236.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State is 32-38-2 ATS this season.
- Houston is 27-38-6 ATS this year.
Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-1000
