Monday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (26-9) versus the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 win against East Carolina in their last game on Saturday.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 78-58 victory versus the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.

The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Performance Insights