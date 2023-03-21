The Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) take on the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

North Texas has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

The Mean Green have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Oklahoma State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

