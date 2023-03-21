The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can watch the Kraken-Stars matchup on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL
3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 191 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 240 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 70 41 47 88 54 54 0%
Jamie Benn 70 29 38 67 36 47 59.6%
Roope Hintz 62 32 33 65 32 21 51.4%
Joe Pavelski 70 19 45 64 44 28 52.8%
Miro Heiskanen 67 10 49 59 50 43 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken allow 3.2 goals per game (220 in total), 15th in the NHL.
  • With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 69 13 44 57 47 43 -
Jared McCann 66 33 21 54 22 48 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 69 16 37 53 27 47 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 67 19 30 49 39 47 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 68 11 32 43 24 54 49.7%

