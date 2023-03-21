The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) will attempt to prolong a five-game road win streak when they play the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 29 of their 47 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.7%).

Dallas is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 62.3% chance to win.

Dallas' 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 28 times.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 240 (8th) Goals 240 (8th) 191 (8th) Goals Allowed 220 (15th) 50 (12th) Power Play Goals 39 (23rd) 37 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (23rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Nine of Dallas' past 10 contests hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 4.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 240 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 191 goals to rank eighth.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +49.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.