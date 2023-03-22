Alperen Sengun Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies - March 22
Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this piece we'll break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|14.6
|12.8
|Rebounds
|8.5
|8.8
|8.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.8
|4.3
|PRA
|26.5
|27.2
|25.7
|PR
|22.5
|23.4
|21.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- Sengun is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.
- Sengun's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 112.1 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 26.2 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.
Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/1/2023
|31
|11
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|27
|23
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.