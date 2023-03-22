Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Green put up 20 points in a 121-108 loss versus the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 23.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.1 PRA 30.5 29.3 30.1 PR 27.5 25.8 27 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Green is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

Green is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Green's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are fifth in the NBA, allowing 112.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies concede 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 29 20 3 3 4 1 0 10/21/2022 35 33 5 2 4 0 1

