Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Houston Rockets take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Martin, in his last game (March 20 loss against the Warriors) posted 13 points and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Martin's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.3 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA 22.5 19.4 21.2 PR 20.5 17.9 19.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 2.7 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.1.

The Grizzlies allow 112.1 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 34 19 6 0 2 0 0 10/21/2022 25 8 5 3 1 1 1

