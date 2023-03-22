The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Porter produced 17 points, five assists and three steals in a 121-108 loss against the Warriors.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.7 16.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.8 6.5 PRA 29.5 30 28.8 PR 23.5 24.2 22.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Porter has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 11.7% and 11.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies allow 112.1 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 26 11 5 2 2 0 0 10/21/2022 35 18 5 4 4 0 0

