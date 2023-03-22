When the Golden State Warriors (37-36) and Dallas Mavericks (36-36) face off at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Mavericks' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Mavericks lost to the Grizzlies 112-108. With 28 points, Irving was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 28 4 0 1 2 2 Christian Wood 20 9 6 0 0 1 Jaden Hardy 20 3 4 1 0 4

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is No. 1 on the Mavericks in scoring (33 points per game), rebounding (8.6) and assists (8), making 50% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 triples per contest. He also produces 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving gives the Mavericks 27.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Mavericks receive 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Christian Wood.

The Mavericks receive 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr..

The Mavericks receive 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Reggie Bullock.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 21.2 3.5 4 0.8 0.3 2.3 Luka Doncic 15.9 3.4 3.6 0.4 0.2 1.6 Christian Wood 13.5 5.7 2 0.5 0.4 0.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.8 2.8 1.7 0.7 0.2 3 Josh Green 10.9 4.1 2.6 0.2 0 1.1

