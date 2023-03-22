On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) square off against the Golden State Warriors (37-36) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Pick 'Em 235.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-1.5) 235.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-1) 235.5 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-1.5) - -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks score 113.7 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 113.2 (15th in the league) for a +36 scoring differential overall.
  • The Warriors have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (second in league) and conceding 117.9 (25th in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 232 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams together surrender 231.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has covered 26 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
  • Golden State has covered 33 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Mavericks and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +2500 +1100 -400
Warriors +1200 +550 -800

