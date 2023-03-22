Mavericks vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) square off against the Golden State Warriors (37-36) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pick 'Em
|235.5
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|235.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-1)
|235.5
|-111
|-111
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Mavericks score 113.7 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 113.2 (15th in the league) for a +36 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (second in league) and conceding 117.9 (25th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 232 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams together surrender 231.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has covered 26 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
- Golden State has covered 33 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
Mavericks and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1100
|-400
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-800
