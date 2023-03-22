The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -13.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 27 of 72 games this season.

Houston has a 228.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston's ATS record is 30-42-0 this season.

The Rockets have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (23.5%) in those contests.

Houston has played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 12.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 33 46.5% 116.0 226.3 112.1 230.2 230.8 Rockets 27 37.5% 110.3 226.3 118.1 230.2 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (12-22-0).

The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow.

Houston is 16-12 against the spread and 13-15 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 36-35 0-1 31-40 Rockets 30-42 0-3 34-38

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-12 26-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-15 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-15

