The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Rockets Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • This season, Houston has a 12-25 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
  • The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Houston is 13-15.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.2) than away (110.4), but also allow fewer at home (115) than on the road (121.7).
  • In 2022-23 Houston is giving up 6.7 fewer points per game at home (115) than on the road (121.7).
  • This season the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (21.8 per game) than on the road (23).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jae'Sean Tate Out Knee

