When the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) and Houston Rockets (18-54) face off at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets fell to the Warriors on Monday, 121-108. Tari Eason scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed one assist and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tari Eason 21 12 1 4 0 1 Jalen Green 20 3 2 1 1 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 17 11 2 1 1 1

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun paces the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and puts up 14.6 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Green paces the Rockets in scoring (21.9 points per game) and assists (3.5), and posts 3.9 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr. is putting up 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. gets the Rockets 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 23.4 3.6 3.1 0.9 0.4 2.2 Kevin Porter Jr. 15.6 5.1 6.3 1.3 0.0 2.1 Jabari Smith Jr. 16.6 7.6 1.4 0.7 0.7 1.9 Alperen Sengun 11.0 7.6 3.0 1.1 0.7 0.2 Tari Eason 11.3 6.7 0.9 1.5 0.6 0.9

